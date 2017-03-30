Krista Sparks Signs With UAM

|Krista Sparks(center), surrounding by her family and cheer coach, signs a letter of commitment to attend UAM and cheer for the Boll Weevils.
Krista is one of six cheerleaders signed for the 2017-2018 school year. At UAM, cheering is one of the eleven sports sanctioned by the college.
Krista is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Sparks of Warren. She is a very good student which played a key role in her recruitment by UAM.
|UAM Cheer Coach, Krystal Shipp, presents Krista Sparks(far right) with a UAM Cheerleading Scholarship.
