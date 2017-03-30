Thursday, March 30, 2017

Krista Sparks Signs With UAM

Krista Sparks(center), surrounding by her family and cheer coach, signs a letter of commitment to attend UAM and cheer for the Boll Weevils.
A good sized crowd of students, family, administrators and friends gathered in the conference room of Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center Thursday, March 30th to witness Warren High School Senior Cheerleader Krista Sparks sign a letter of commitment to attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello and cheer for the Boll Weevils.  Krista was recruited by UAM and will be on the 2017-2018 cheer squad for games and competition.  She will receive scholarship assistance.

Krista is one of six cheerleaders signed for the 2017-2018 school year.  At UAM, cheering is one of the eleven sports sanctioned by the college.

Krista is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Sparks of Warren.  She is a very good student which played a key role in her recruitment by UAM.
UAM Cheer Coach, Krystal Shipp, presents Krista Sparks(far right) with a UAM Cheerleading Scholarship.

