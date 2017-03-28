Life Scholar Blood Drive to Be Held Wednesday

A Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, March 29, from 9:00-2:30 p.m. at SEACBEC. The Drive Chairs are Kasey Reep and Emily Harton. The goal for the day is 30 units.
Warren High School is part of the Life Scholar Program, and any and all can give in a student’s name to help with their units for award of the scholarship.
Just give to the Donor Tech the name of the student!
As a reminder, you may schedule blood drive appointments at https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/170790 and forward this link to others to schedule their own appointments.
