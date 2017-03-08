Lions Club Hears Report From YMCA CEO/Sports Director

|Left to Right: President Randy Rawls, Y Sports Director, Bart Goodwin, and Y Director David Richey
Mr. Goodwin talked about the various programs the Y runs for youth, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer and swimming. He stated the Y moves from one program to another with no break in between. He said the programs are growing and he is excited to be involved.
Mr. Richey talked about the mission of the YMCA and that while money is always an issue, the organization is doing well. He stated the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA has three full time employees, some part time help and many volunteers. He told the club that the purpose of the Y is to have a positive impact on every member, especially the youth.
The CEO went on to talk about the upcoming Health Fair to be held at the Y on April 29th and plans for participation in the "Arkansas Gives" program sponsored by the Arkansas Community Foundation to be carried out April 6th to help organizations like the YMCA to raise funds. Individuals will be able to go on line on the 6th and contribute to the Y. Every dollar given will be matched to make a larger contribution to the YMCA. On the 6th of April go to ArkansasGives.org and donate a minimum of $25.00 to the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. Mr. Richey invited everyone to visit the Y and take a look at the ongoing activities and programs.
Earlier in the morning, Mr. Richey meet with the YMCA Foundation Board and provided a detailed update on Y activities and finances.
No comments:
Post a Comment