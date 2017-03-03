MACS board of directors elects officers for 2017

Andy Fiffick of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, OH will serve as MACS chairman and CEO. Steve Sunday of Sunair, Ft. Worth, TX will serve as MACS vice chairman. David Jack from DENSO Aftermarket Sales, Long Beach, CA was elected as MACS association treasurer, and Tanya Johnson of Johnny’s Radiator, Warrren, AR will be MACS secretary.
The MACS Board of Directors has thirteen members: four members representing service and repair, four members representing distribution and four members representing manufacturing and the past chairman.
Andy Fiffick of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, OH, Caroline Marks Acebedo of Marks Air, Tampa, FL, Jim Atkinson of Car Repair Company, Scottsdale, AZ, and Tanya Johnson of Johnny's Radiator, Warren, AR, are the representatives of the service and repair shops.
The distributor members are represented by Randy Rankin of Ranshu, Reno, NV and Largo, FL, Steve Sunday of Sunair, Ft. Worth, TX, Mark Schmitz of Global Parts Distributors, Macon, GA and Agnes Perez Morales of Auto Air Parts of San Juan, PR.
Representing manufacturers are David Jack of DENSO Products and Services, Long Beach, CA, Charlie Roberts of T/CCI Manufacturing, Decatur, IL, Gary Hansen of RED DOT, Seattle, WA and Al Leupold, of Bergstrom, Rockville, IL.
Jim Hittman, Badger Refrigeration, Eau Claire, WI is serving as past chairman.
Each year half of the board members are up for election for a two-year term.
The board meets three times a year, once at the annual training event when officers are elected by the board, once in the spring to review MACS budget and finances for the next fiscal year and once in the fall.
Since 1981, the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide has been the advocate for service and repair owners, distributors, manufacturers and educators making their living in the total vehicle climate and thermal management industry.
MACS Worldwide empowers members to grow their businesses and delivers tangible member benefits through industry advocacy with government regulators and by providing accurate, unbiased training information, training products, training curriculum and money-saving affinity member services. MACS has assisted more than one million technicians to comply with the 1990 Clean Air Act requirements for certification in refrigerant recovery and recycling to protect the environment.
To learn more about MACS Worldwide visit our website at www.macsw.org. The MACS 2018 Training Event and Trade Show will take place Feb 14-17, 2018 at the Caribe Royale Hotel and Convention Center, Orlando, FL.
