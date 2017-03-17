Maxwell Hardwood Flooring Celebrates 25 Years

|A crowd gathered to celebrate 25 years of operation for Maxwell Hardwood Flooring and its sister companies.
|Tommy Maxwell addresses the crowd.
Wil Maxwell, President of Maxwell Hardwood Flooring gave the welcome and made opening remarks. He talked about the sacrifice it takes to make a business successful. After lunch and a slide presentation, Dave Dickson, President of Union Bank and Trust Company, read a speech sent by Sam Walls, Retired CEO of Arkansas Capital Corporation. Mr. Walls was scheduled to speak but was unable to attend due to sickness in his family. He congratulated Maxwell and talked about the importance of what the Maxwell family has accomplished.
Tommy Maxwell addressed the crowd and thanked everyone for attending. He expressed his gratitude to all Maxwell employees, customers and from whom the company purchases lumber. He especially thanked Zach McClendon for the support of Union Bank and mentioned what he learned years earlier from the late Sykes Harris of Warren. Mr. Maxwell stated that the company
|Left to Right: Tony Owen, Dave Dickson, Wil Maxwell, Tommy Maxwell, Kristi Prince, and Dustin Prince
|Wil Maxwell welcomes the guests.
Kristi Prince, CFO
Wil Maxwell, President
Dustin Prince, Inventory/Safety
Rose Mary Cummings, Marketing
Mr. Maxwell thanked other present and former employees and his wife for their hard work and success. He also thanked UAM for allowing the company to use university facilities.
Maxwell Hardwood Flooring runs plants in Monticello and operates Ouachita Hardwood Flooring and Townsend Flooring, Inc. in Warren.
