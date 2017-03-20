New Interim Superintendent of Human Development Center

|Mark Wargo
According to Mr. Wargo, the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center currently serves 95 clients. It is licensed to handle 100. Of those served, 80% have a co-occurring psychiatric illness and 27 have autism spectrum disorder. Work is ongoing to train those clients who can function sufficiently. The Kohler company works a number of those served and the clients operate a paper product recycling center on campus. In May and June approximately 15 - National Civilian Community Corps workers will spend 13 days on campus helping to develop sustainable community gardens, which will employ many of the residents.
Plans are underway to expand the Volunteer Council and to conduct Lunch and Learn sessions for members of the community. Training is an ongoing priority.
Currently the Center in Warren employs 230 staff positions. Jobs are available and should be looked into by contacting the Center. The governor and legislature have recently enacted ACT 365 to update the state employee compensation plan to enhance the ability of the Centers to recruit and retain high quality employees.
The primary purpose of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center is to care for and help the most vulnerable citizens of our state. They do very good job for the clients and their families. The Center also helps promote a strong economy in Warren, Bradley County and the surrounding area of Southeast Arkansas.
