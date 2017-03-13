Open Horizons 2017 is set for Thursday, April 6th and Friday, April 7th and will be held at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center located at 310 South Main Street in Warren. CEUs will be offered for attendance.
The conference Chairman is Jimmie Sue Wade. She may be reached at 870-226-6744, ext 2406.
The registration Chairman is Sheila Smith. She may be reached at 870-226-6774, ext 2103.
The cost for early registration, received by 4:30 p.m. on March 17, 2017 will be $70.00. After the 17th, the cost is $80.00. For anyone planning to attend just one day, the cost is $40.00.
This is a major training opportunity for those needing to receive CEU credit and is educational for all who attend.
