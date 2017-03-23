Reminder: Bradley County Chamber Banquet

Remember the 2017 Bradley County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet will be held Thursday, March 30th beginning at 6:00 P.M. at Immanuel Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be State Representative Mark McElroy from Desha County.
Tickets may be purchased for $15.00 each from the Chamber office located inside the Warren Municipal Building on Myrtle Street. For more information call the Chamber at 226-5225.
