Reminder: Open Horizon Conference

The 21st annual "Open Horizons conference is set to take place Thursday, April 6th and Friday, April 7th in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church of Warren located on Main Street. The conference is full of educational opportunities and changes to earn continuing education hours.
To register contact: Sheila Smith at 870-226-6774, Ext. 2103
For more information contact Conference Chairman Jimmie Sue Wade at 870-226-6794, Ext. 2406
This is a great opportunity for training and educational benefits.
