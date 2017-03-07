Rotary Club Update

|Rosa Bautista and Alexis Dunaway
Each month the Warren Rotary Club shares the Rotary experience with seniors from Warren High School who have attained high academic standards and character. Junior Rotarians for past three weeks were Rosa Bautista, Alexis Dunaway, and not pictured, Joseph Nichols.
Rotary meets each Tuesday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church. Recently, Rotarian Carlton Davis spoke to the club concerning the benefits of the local club's sponsorship of The Imagination Library. He noted that anyone living in Bradley County who has a child under the age of five can contact the Warren Library or sign up online At www.imaginationlibrary.com to get your child on the mailing list to receive a free book each month.
Another Rotarian, Attorney Murray Claycomb spoke to the group explaining the tax plan of President Donald Trump.
|Rotarian Carlton Davis
|Attorney Murray Claycomb.
