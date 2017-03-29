Rotarians and Jr. Rotarians Learn About BC Health Fair

The Warren Rotary Club, which meets each Tuesday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church has enjoyed hosting Jr. Rotarians from Warren High School through the month of March. The honorees for the time period were Abigail Torres, Stephen McClellan, and Hailey Hudson. In order to be a Jr. Rotarian, students must be seniors who have exhibited exception character and academic excellence. The experience is to give these young people a glimpse of civic life as a Rotarian.
At the April 29th meeting, Rotarian Tricia Wilkerson invited Tiffany Spencer, Chief of Nurses at the Bradley County Medical Center who spoke to the group about the upcoming Bradley County Health Fair which will be held Saturday April 29th at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA from 9:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m.
Photo: Left to Right-Rotarian Tricia Wilkerson and Chief of Nurses Tiffany Spencer
No comments:
Post a Comment