Rotary/City Install New Steps at City Park

The work crew was lead by Rotarian Sam St. John and Ricky Joe Davis, the city's Street Foreman. According to the Rev Phillip Faris, President of the Warren Rotary Club, the club donated $1200.00 which was matched by another $1200.00 from the Rotary District, to purchase the materials needed. The wooden steps were manufactured by Danny May Lumber Company of Warren. A metal handrail will also be installed.
The steps will connect the city walking track directly to the railroad depot which is under renovation and will become part of the city park complex. According to Mayor Martin, work on the forest phase of renovation and repair to the depot building will begin Monday, March 6th and will be completed by May1st.
Among those on hand to help were: Rev. Phillip Faris, Sam St. John, RickyJoe Davis, Mayor Martin, Carlton Davis and Mark West with the City of Warren.
