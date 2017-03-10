SEAEDD,Inc. Director Glenn Bell to Retire

The longtime Executive Director of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, Glenn Bell has announced his retirement effective March 31st. He has worked for the District 44 years and served as Executive Director for 29 years. The board, which consist of Mayors, County Judges and other representatives from the ten counties of Southeast Arkansas, are working to hire a new director. Beth Robertson will serve as interim director until a new director is named. She has served the district as Executive Assistant for 37 years.
The District has been instrumental in providing millions of dollars of grant and loan money to the cities, counties and businesses of Southeast Arkansas since the late 1960s. Warren and Bradley County have been assisted many times over the years with grant applications and the management of numerous federal and state programs. District staff are working on several grants at this time for the Warren, Bradley County area. The District also manages the operations of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Solid Waste Board, which Warren and Bradley County also are a part of.
Millions of dollars have come through the district for development of the Warren Industrial Park, located on U.S. Highway 278 on the southern edge of the Warren city limits. Mayor Bryan Martin,
County Judge Klay McKinney, Warren Alderman Dorothy Henderson, First State Bank President Freddie Mobley and Carlton Davis with Warren Bank & Trust Company currently serve on the board of SEADD.
The appointment of Beth Robertson as interim director was made during the March 9th board meeting in Pine Bluff. She will assume her duties on April 1st.
During the board meeting representatives of Congressman Rick Crawford's office and Senator Tom Cotton's office gave reports on activities in the United States Congress. The board was informed that Congressman Crawford is a no vote on the new proposed health care law and that Senator Cotton is undecided at this time.
