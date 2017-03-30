Small Business Center To Host Workshops In White Hall And On UAM Campus

MONTICELLO, AR — A pair of workshops on the use of the accounting software QuickBooks and a workshop on government certification of businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans will be hosted April 18 and 20 by the University of Arkansas at Monticello's Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC).
A free workshop on government certification of women, minority and veteran-owned businesses will be held April 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the House Room of the John F. Gibson University Center on the UAM campus. Mary Love, program associate for the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistant Center, will be the featured speaker.
Paul Bax, a certified public accountant, will present two workshops on the use of QuickBooks on April 20 in the Conference Room of the Family Church in White Hall. Cost of both workshops is $45 each. "QuickBooks Common Workflow" will be presented from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and "QuickBooks Beyond The Basics" will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
To register for any workshops, contact Abbey Nowlen at the ASBTDC at (870) 460-1266 or register online at http://asbtdc.org/training/monticello-events/
