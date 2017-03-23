The Bradley County Medical Center Board meet Thursday, March 23rd for their regular monthly meeting. CFO Brandon Gorman presented the financials reports and the home health statistics. He also informed the board that the hospital currently has over $4 million dollars available in the sales tax fund.
On a motion by Dr. Joe H. Wharton the board approved the following staff recommendations:
John Jerius, M.D., Surgery
Michelle Pittman, M.D.,Surgery
Derek Bryant, M.D., ER/Family Practice
Samuel Edwards, M.D., RAPA
CEO Steve Henson provided the board an executive report. He gave an update on the construction of the new doctors clinic and reported that Brooke hatch has been hired as HR Director. Mr. Henson talked about the loss of revenue related to the "wound care specialist" contract. He said that he and Mr. Gorman would be visiting with the company providing services to consider a new contract. He indicated the services being provided are good, but the hospital cannot keep losing money.
Mr. Hanson told the board he intends to have the operations and quality dashboards ready for the May meeting. This will help track and trend the hospital's performance across a host of measures and benchmarks from month to month. He stated he is almost complete with his meetings with staff concerning patient satisfaction. Mr. Henson handed out an informational packet providing information on the healthcare industry in general.
CNO Tiffany Holland reported to the board on nursing issues. She state the ER is fully staffed but there is a job available in the OB department. She then informed the board of the status of the upcoming health fair.
The board then voted to approve the Emergency Manuel and then voted to delegate the patient grievance process to the CEO. This means any grievance filed against the hospital by a patient will be heard by and acted upon by the CEO and not the board.
