Hub of Hope Human Trafficking Assembly Held at WHS

|Jennifer Sorey (left) along with GFWC members, and WHS Counselor Johnna McMurry
During the assembly, students and the adults attending learned that in the world there are currently 450 people enslaved. Many of these are victims of human trafficking. The tactics used by the trafficking rings and individuals were explained to the audience. Ms. Sorey also pointed out the signs to watch for to avoid, detect, and help report suspected trafficking.
The attendees also learned that 46% of those being illegally bound into work either as farm workers or prostitution know their people who entrap them into this form of slavery.
The program was brought to the school by the GFWC Warren Woman's Club. A number of their members were present at the assembly.
At the conclusion of the assembly, Principal Bryan Cornish told the students and his staff that he receives a lot of requests from people wanting to bring assemblies. When this request was made, he felt it was so important that he agreed to invite the Hub of Hope to make their presentation.
Throughout the assembly, the student body were very attentive.
(Hub of Hope has a facebook page.)
