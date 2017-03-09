UAM COT-McGehee To Host Hiring Fair March 30

MONTICELLO, AR — A free hiring fair open to all job seekers will be hosted March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the Career Pathways Initiative Program at the UAM College of Technology-McGehee.
Candidates from all areas of interest and experience are eligible to attend, according to Cortez Smith, director of the Career Pathways Initiative. "Job candidates should bring a resume` and dress professionally to meet and interview with potential employers," said Smith. "Companies will be looking for full-time and part-time employees as well as interns."
For information, contact Cortez Smith at (870) 460-2102 or Justin Carbage, career advisor, at (870) 460-2129.
