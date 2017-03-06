UAM Debate Finishes Third At Arkansas Tech Tournament

MONTICELLO, AR — The debate team at the University of Arkansas at Monticello took third place in four different team categories at last week's Team Me Up/TECHnically Speaking Swing Debate Tournaments hosted by Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.
The competition featured two tournaments in one, with awards given for results in each individual tournament and overall awards for both competitions. Both tournaments were sanctioned by the International Public Debate Association (IPDA).
UAM placed third in both the Dual Tournament Overall Team and Individual IPDA Sweepstakes and took third in the TECHnically Speaking Overall Team and Individual Sweepstakes. Competing schools included Arkansas Tech, Belmont Abbey College, College of the Mainland, Drury University, John Brown University, Lee College, LSU-Alexandria, LSU-Shreveport, Northwestern (La.) State University, Stephen F Austin State University, University of Central Arkansas and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Individually, Cody Bijou of Crosby, Tex., was the Individual IPDA and Team IPDA Dual Tournament Champion Speaker. He was the third place Varsity Speaker, a Varsity quarterfinalist, was the fifth place TECHnically Speaking Team Speaker, and was a team quarterfinalist in both tournaments.
Jacob Chisom of Monticello was the Varsity Champion as well as a speaking team quarterfinalist in both tournaments. Blake Adkins of Vilonia was the fifth place Junior Varsity Speaker; Samhitsi Aumagamanaia of Roswell, N.M., was a Novice quarterfinalist; Natalie Craig of Sherwood was the second place Novice Speaker; Kyle Hargis of Warren was a Junior Varsity Champion and JV Champion Speaker; and Gabe McDorman of Sheridan was a Junior Varsity quarterfinalist.
Others participating for UAM were Gauge Adkins of Vilonia, Gabriel Bass of Pearcy, Jordan Lakin of Cabot, Emily Mendiola of Hamburg, Grace Nash of Mount Holly, Nshyka Shelton of Monticello, and Zach Young of Wilmar.
