UAM Sets Summer/Fall 2017 Preregistration for April 3-14

MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello will hold preregistration for the 2017 summer terms as well as the fall semester on April 3-14, according to Dr. Peggy Doss, vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Students who have completed at least 60 hours and are classified as seniors and juniors may register on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4. Open registration for all currently enrolled students will be held April 5-7 and April10-14. Students registering at UAM's Colleges of Technology in Crossett and McGehee may register at any time during the April 3-14 window.
Transfer students, students who have been re-admitted to the university and first-time freshmen planning to take classes on the UAM campus may register for summer classes in the Office of Admissions in Harris Hall on April 5-14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Tawana Greene, executive director of admissions and enrollment management. Only students who have applied for admission and received mail notification may preregister during this timeframe.
UAM will also hold registration for fall 2017 classes August 21-25. For more information, current UAM students may contact the Office of Academic Affairs at (870) 460-1033, and new students may contact the Office of Admissions at (800) 844-1826 or (870) 460-1026.
