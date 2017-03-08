Warren Civil Service Commission Hires Policemen/Fireman

The Warren Civil Service Commission meet Tuesday, March 6th and interviewed applicants for two police positions and one fireman's job. After reviewing all background information, considering qualifications and interviewing the applicants, the following individuals were offered jobs:
Brian Gorman for the position of patrolman
Shaquil Ellis for the position of patrolman
Daniel Robinson for the position of full-time fireman
All police officers and fire fighters are hired under the authority of the Civil Service Commission.
Once hired they report directly to the Chief of Police and Fire Chief respectively. Those hired may be terminated and or disciplined by the chief of each department, subject to appeal to the commission. The Chiefs report to the Mayor and may likewise be terminated and or disciplined by the Mayor subject to appeal to the commission.
All law enforcement and fire personnel are subject to state legal qualifications.
