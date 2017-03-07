Warren Fire Department Summoned Several Times

The Warren Fire Department has been called out several times over the past week to put out fires and assist with accidents. On March 4th an outside building burned up on the Old Kingsland Road.
The Department was called to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading. On March 6th the Rescue Truck responded to an accident on Boyd Street. Fortunately no one was hurt although the vehicle flipped over into a ditch.
Another call was answered at #5 Railroad Ave. on Saturday, March 4, to put out a tree fire caused by illegal outdoor burning.
