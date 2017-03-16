Thursday, March 16, 2017

Warren Firemen Called to Cook Street

Warren Fire Fighters were called to 407 Cook Street Wednesday afternoon around 5:45 P.M. to combat a house fire.  The structure was vacant but belongs to James and Margo Tenner.  Two fire engines and 16 firemen responded and put the fire out.  There were no injuries.

A fire department spokesman indicated that while the house was vacant, the utilities were turned on.  An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.  
