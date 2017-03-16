Warren Firemen Called to Cook Street

Warren Fire Fighters were called to 407 Cook Street Wednesday afternoon around 5:45 P.M. to combat a house fire. The structure was vacant but belongs to James and Margo Tenner. Two fire engines and 16 firemen responded and put the fire out. There were no injuries.
A fire department spokesman indicated that while the house was vacant, the utilities were turned on. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
A fire department spokesman indicated that while the house was vacant, the utilities were turned on. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
No comments:
Post a Comment