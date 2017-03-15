What is ArkansasGives?

Bonus Dollars Help You Give More
During this one-day event, each donation you give will help the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren & Bradley County qualify for additional bonus dollars from Arkansas Community Foundation. All participating nonprofits will receive a portion of a pool of bonus dollars provided by Arkansas Community Foundation; the more the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren & Bradley County raises, the more of the bonus dollars it will receive.
Grow the Love
Dozens of Arkansas charities will participate, and you can choose to give to the causes that mean the most to you. Imagine the impact of our entire state giving together! ArkansasGives is one day, one easy way to make your charitable dollars stretch farther and shower your favorite nonprofits with support. Good things are happening in Arkansas, and you can help the good grow!
Do you care about the Y & its mission? The YMCA is in a strategic position in Warren & Bradley County to meet the needs of children, adults, and families. YOU CAN HELP US MEET THOSE NEEDS! Choose to give $25 on April 6th by going online at www.arkansasgives.org from 8am to 8pm. #arkansasgives
No comments:
Post a Comment