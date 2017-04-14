Friday, April 14, 2017

2017 Lumberjack Hall of Fame Inductees Named

The Lumberjack Sports Hall of Fame will induct four individuals and two State Championship teams at the May 8, 2017 All-Sports Awards Ceremony to be held at Warren High School.  The event will take place in the high school cafeteria and will begin at 6:30 p.m.  Warren athletes for 2016-17 will be honored.

Named to the Hall of Fame for 2017 are:

1994 Girls- Track Team (State Champions)
1994 Boys -Track Team (State Champions)
Dan Gibbs - Football and Basketball
Mona Owens - Track and Basketball
Matt Pace  - Baseball and Football
Bryan Church - Football and Baseball
