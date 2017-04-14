2017 Lumberjack Hall of Fame Inductees Named

The Lumberjack Sports Hall of Fame will induct four individuals and two State Championship teams at the May 8, 2017 All-Sports Awards Ceremony to be held at Warren High School. The event will take place in the high school cafeteria and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Warren athletes for 2016-17 will be honored.
Named to the Hall of Fame for 2017 are:
1994 Girls- Track Team (State Champions)
1994 Boys -Track Team (State Champions)
Dan Gibbs - Football and Basketball
Mona Owens - Track and Basketball
Matt Pace - Baseball and Football
Bryan Church - Football and Baseball
