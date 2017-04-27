ACT Work Ready Community Launch

|Bethany Robbins, Potlatch
A welcome was given by Dr. Karla Hughes, Chancellor of UAM, followed by opening remarks by State Senator Eddie Cheatham, one of the sponsors of legislation to create the program, along with Senator Jane English. Remarks were then made by Jon Laffoon , Superintendent of the Star City School District and Bethany Robbins, HR Manager for Potlatch Corporation, headquartered in Warren. Mr. Laffoon talked about the program from the high school and educational perspective and Ms. Robbins from an employer's point of view.
|Chris Masingill, State Senator Eddie Cheatham, and Governor Asa Hutchinson
Senator Cheatham then introduced Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson who talked about the importance of the program to the entire state and his desire to bring more jobs to Arkansas. He praised the people of Southeast Arkansas for pursuing the program.
After the Governor's comments, Chris Masingill, Co-Chairman of the Delta Regional Authority gave an impassioned speech on the needs of the area and his appreciation for the work being done. He indicated that workforce development is vital to the future of the region.
Bradley County has been instrumental in helping launch this endeavor and is committed to seeing it through. Staff and students from the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center attended the event. SEACBEC is a strong proponent of the Work Ready project and is actively involved in its implementation.
