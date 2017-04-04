April 3-7, Public Health Week

Bradley County Health Department along with local health units is celebrating "National Public Health Week April 3-7, 2017. During the week, health professionals connect with individuals and communities to show them how public health helps Arkansans improve their own health, protects them from epidemics and provides preventive health services in their communities. This years national theme, "Healthiest Nation 2030," focuses on the steps it will take to make the US the healthiest nation in one generation- by 2030. The Arkansas Department of Health has made "Healthiest Arkansas 2030" the state's theme this year.
To commemorate this theme, Bradley County Health Department is focusing on pressing public health issues like tobacco use, hypertension and immunizations. The community is urged to contact your local health unit to see if your children are up to date on their immunizations. If you desire to quit smoking, the Health Department can help. You may also receive assistance in dealing with hypertension health issues and other health care needs.
