Archeologist with the Archaeological Conservancy to speak at UAM

On Tuesday, May 2, the Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society and the Drew County Historical Society will hold their joint monthly speaker series. Jessica Fleming Crawford, the Southeast Regional Director for The Archaeological Conservancy will discuss how The Archaeological Conservancy works to preserve archeological sites. The Archaeological Conservancy is the only national organization devoted solely to acquiring archaeological sites for research and preservation purposes. While some properties are incorporated into State or National Parks, most are held and managed by the Conservancy. The Conservancy currently owns over 500 archaeological sites throughout the country. Site management and acquisition is accomplished through five regional office. Jessica Crawford’s presentation will discuss how The Archaeological Conservancy works to preserve archaeological sites, including funding, site identification, site selection criteria, options for site acquisition, and management of sites following acquisition by the Conservancy. It will also highlight some of the Conservancy’s properties in each region, with an emphasis on Arkansas.
Jessica Crawford is Southeast Regional Director for The Archaeological Conservancy, a nationwide, non-profit organization dedicated to identifying and preserving the country's most significant archaeological sites. She is responsible for managing The Conservancy's historic and prehistoric sites in seven Southeastern states, overseeing research projects on Conservancy sites and acquiring new properties. She works with landowners throughout the Southeast to ensure the preservation of their archaeological sites, develops management plans and works with various government entities on the incorporation of Conservancy properties into State and National parks. She attended the University of Mississippi and lives near Marks, Mississippi.
The Archaeological Conservancy’s Southeast Region: Site Preservation and Acquisition
Jessica Fleming Crawford
Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 PM
School of Forestry and Natural Resources Conference Room, UAM
If you have any questions, contact Jodi A. Barnes at jabarnes@uark.edu or 870-460-1290.
