Benevolent Fund Set Up for Jana Mann

April 25th, Jana Mann will be having extensive surgery. She is expecting a lengthy hospital stay and a prolonged period of recovery. She will be unable to work for several months.
A benevolent fund has been set up at Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union in Warren for anyone that would like to contribute and help her and her family. Any donations will be appreciated.
Please keep Jana and her family in your prayers.
