Boys and Girls State Delegates Names Released by WHS

Warren High School has released the names of the delegates chosen for the 2017 Girls' State and Boys' State program to be held this summer. They were chosen by a vote of WHS instructors.
|Left to Right: Luke Gorman, Davis Pennington, and Avery Rhoden will represent the school at Boys State. Luke is the son of Shannon and Jan Gorman. Davis is the son of Dr. Kerry and Debbie Pennington, and Avery is the son of Rev. Russell and Becky Rhoden.
|Left to Right: Corrine Ridgell, Alaina Glover, and Mackenzie Selby will attend Girls' State as representatives for the school.
Corinne is the daughter of David and Kristi Ridgell. Alaina is the daughter of Terry and Tracy Glover, and Mackenzie is the daughter of Baker and Carrie Johnston and Paul and Rachel Selby.
No comments:
Post a Comment