Monday, April 3, 2017

Bradley County DAR Chapter Wins State Awards


Sandra Gatling, Patricia Mitchell, Jennita Peek, Carolanne Nichols,
Lana Pagan, Cindy Smith, Kim Forrest, Carol Rudder
Captain Robert Abernethy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended the Arkansas State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s State Conference at the Hilton DoubleTree in Little Rock, March 16 and 17. The chapter received 8 awards for its very respectable performance during the past year.  Awards received were:

-Overall Award—Chapter Achievement Award, Silver Level
-2nd place in Programs Division
-Exceptional Volunteerism for Veterans--$1,800 from barbecue presented to the Bradley County Veterans Museum
-Total Service to America Hours per Member—for volunteer hours spent by members
-Commemorative Events and Programs—Sponsored a presentation in schools about the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor
-Exceeding 30% NSDAR Magazine Subscription Goal-Donated American Spirit to County Library
-Save Our Members Awards – Zero Dropped Members
-Honorable Mention – Public Relations & Media

