Bradley County DAR Chapter Wins State Awards

|Sandra Gatling, Patricia Mitchell, Jennita Peek, Carolanne Nichols,
Lana Pagan, Cindy Smith, Kim Forrest, Carol Rudder
-Overall Award—Chapter Achievement Award, Silver Level
-2nd place in Programs Division
-Exceptional Volunteerism for Veterans--$1,800 from barbecue presented to the Bradley County Veterans Museum
-Total Service to America Hours per Member—for volunteer hours spent by members
-Commemorative Events and Programs—Sponsored a presentation in schools about the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor
-Exceeding 30% NSDAR Magazine Subscription Goal-Donated American Spirit to County Library
-Save Our Members Awards – Zero Dropped Members
-Honorable Mention – Public Relations & Media
