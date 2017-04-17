Chamber Board Lacks Quorum

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board was scheduled to meet April 17th at Molly's Diner. While several members attended, the board did not have a quorum so no business was conducted. There was a general discussion of several issues on the agenda as well as other items of concern to those present.
The previous minutes nor the March financial statement were acted upon. Both will be considered next month. Chamber President Joel Tolefree informed those attending that the Pink Tomato Festival Committee will meet at the Municipal Building Thursday, April 20th at 5:00 P.M. and will meet each Thursday from now till the Festival in June.
An update was given relating to the Railroad Depot. Renovation is underway and a grant account has been set up to handle the paying of bills and for the deposit of the grant funds along with the private and City of Warren funds going into the project.
According to Mr. Tolefree the Chamber Banquet cleared approximately $450.00 although there may be some remaining outstanding bills. A few members present stated that they had been told the Chamber should go back to giving out favorite business awards. Others voiced their thoughts that any such program should be carried out during another event, not the Chamber Banquet. It was generally agreed that the banquet had gone over well.
Mr. Tolefree then informed those present that meetings will soon start on planning the 2017 County Fair.
The previous minutes nor the March financial statement were acted upon. Both will be considered next month. Chamber President Joel Tolefree informed those attending that the Pink Tomato Festival Committee will meet at the Municipal Building Thursday, April 20th at 5:00 P.M. and will meet each Thursday from now till the Festival in June.
An update was given relating to the Railroad Depot. Renovation is underway and a grant account has been set up to handle the paying of bills and for the deposit of the grant funds along with the private and City of Warren funds going into the project.
According to Mr. Tolefree the Chamber Banquet cleared approximately $450.00 although there may be some remaining outstanding bills. A few members present stated that they had been told the Chamber should go back to giving out favorite business awards. Others voiced their thoughts that any such program should be carried out during another event, not the Chamber Banquet. It was generally agreed that the banquet had gone over well.
Mr. Tolefree then informed those present that meetings will soon start on planning the 2017 County Fair.
No comments:
Post a Comment