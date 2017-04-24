Championship Rings and Awards to Be Presented

Tickets remain available to attend the ceremony for presentation of championship rings to the 2016 State 4A Championship Warren Lumberjack Football Team to be held Tuesday, April 25th beginning at 6:00 P.M. at Immanuel Baptist Church. Tickets are twenty dollars each and may be purchased by contacting Coach Hembree at the field house or call 226-8551.
In addition to the rings being awarded to players and cheerleaders, all football awards for the 2016 season will also be presented. Everyone is urged to attend this exciting event.
The event is being sponsored by Warren Bank and Trust Company.
