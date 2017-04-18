Changes Coming To Meal Plans, Meal Options With Addition of Chick-fil-A to Student Success Center

MONTICELLO, AR — Several exciting changes are coming to the meal plans and meal options at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, including the addition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in a new Student Success Center.
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees recently approved a $25 increase per residential meal plan with the exception of the 45-block plan, which increased by $5. The board also approved the addition of a commuter meal plan declining balance of $125 for all students enrolled in six hours or more. The declining balance will be available for use at all on campus food venues including the Dining Hall, Java City, The Sandwich Shack, Concessions Stands, and Chick-fil-A, which will be located in the Student Success Center. Construction on the center is scheduled to begin in June with an expected completion date of fall 2018.
"These changes to both our meal plans and meal options are a direct result of our conversations with students," said UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes. "One of our goals is to create a student-centered campus that attracts and retains students while providing the amenities they expect. Restaurants on college campuses are a growing trend and we are excited to have Chick-fil-A as a corporate partner."
"We are always working to bring students more variety, quality, value and convenience,” said Thomas Bedward, Aramark’s general manager for the UAM campus. “We survey students every semester and use their feedback to enhance the dining program. We are excited to bring Chick-fil-A to campus, as it was the top brand requested by students, faculty, and staff”
For more information, contact Jim Brewer, UAM director of media services at (870) 460-1274.
