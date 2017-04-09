City of Warren Paves Street

Warren Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis informed slineriverchronicle.com that the following streets have recently been paved per approval by the Warren City Council. The streets were approved in 2016 and after being put out to bid and subsequent final approval by the Warren City Council, the paving has been completed.
The following streets or portions of streets were paved:
*Watson-a portion
*Butler-a portion
*Fullerton-at the intersection with S. Main
*Copeland-Stuart to Cook
*Old Kingsland Rd.-a portion
*Cowboy Rd.-a portion
*Howard-from Bond to Packard
The Warren City Council is now considering the next round of streets to be improved and paved.
