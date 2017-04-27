Thursday, April 27, 2017

Economic Commission Board Informed $136,000 Cash Available

During the monthly meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission's board of directors, the members were informed that the organization has just over $136,0000.00 of cash available to use for industrial and business recruitment.  The organization is paid $5000.00 per month by the City of Warren to operate.

After approving the financial report and the minutes of the previous meeting, the board voted to purchase a membership in the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce Executives organization and the Arkansas Economic Developers organization.  The cost is $250.00 per year, up $100.00 from the past year.  The board had previously approved $150.00, but the item was brought up again after it was determined that the membership had increased.

In other business the board voted to lease purchase a new copy machine for $76.50 per month pulse charges based on usage.  Then an update was presented on efforts to hire an executive director.  BCEDC Chairman John Lipton indicated interviews are pending.

A vote then confirmed the following as new board members to serve a term on on the board:
Dr. Bob Smalling
Sam St John
Randy Rauls
John Stone
Keith Chambers

