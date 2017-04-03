Give to the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA

Remember, April 6th is the day to contribute to the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County through ArkansasGives.org. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Community Foundation and is a 12 hour statewide online giving opportunity. In 2016 over $4 million was raised for more than 600 nonprofits in a single day.
To give to the Y log onto ArkansasGives.org between the hours of 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on April 6th. The Donald W. Reynolds Y is asking everyone who desires to help to donate a minimum of $25.00. All funds designated for the Y will benefit local programs.
All funds raised for the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren And Bradley County help keep program fees reasonable for the youth and families of this area.
The staff and board of the Y thanks you for your contribution and support. Warren is one of the smallest communities in America operating a full time, full staffed YMCA.
