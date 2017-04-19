Grand Opening for Y10 Studio

A large crowd gathered in front of the newly opened Y10 Studio to cut a ribbon and inform the public that Carlos Yepes is open for business. Located at 236 South Main Street ( old Warren Post Office ), their slogan is "Customizing Your World." The business will make and sell customized apparrel, screen printing, embroidery, signs and plaques. Shirts may be purchased at Y10 or bring your on in to be worked on.
The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the ribbon cutting as they welcome one of the newest businesses to Warren, ready to serve the community. Y10 is a member of the Chamber. The building was purchased from the City of Warren.
This is a great addition to Warren and the surrounding area. Stop in and do some business with Carlos.
