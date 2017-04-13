News
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Greg Morman Departing Warren Bank & Trust
OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE FROM WARREN BANK & TRUST:
Greg Morman has resigned his position with Warren Bank & Trust Company to pursue other opportunities. We appreciate Greg and wish him well in the future.
at
3:43 PM
