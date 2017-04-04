Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Harmony FWB to Host Crab Boil Fundraiser

Harmony Freewill Baptist Church will host a Crawfish Boil Fundraiser Saturday, April 8, between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.  The fundraiser will be held at Harmony FWB Church in Rye.

This is an "all you can eat" event.  Adults will be charged $25.  Served with the crawfish will be corn, potatoes, sausages, desert and drinks.  (Dine in only)

Children 12 and under will be charged $8.00.  This is also an all you can eat plate dine in only.

Carry out orders will be $5.00 per pound which includes corn, potatoes, and sausages.

The organizers ask that large orders call in advance 870-820-0530.

All proceeds go toward a trip to the Passion Play in Eureka Springs.
