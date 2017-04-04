Harmony FWB to Host Crab Boil Fundraiser

This is an "all you can eat" event. Adults will be charged $25. Served with the crawfish will be corn, potatoes, sausages, desert and drinks. (Dine in only)
Children 12 and under will be charged $8.00. This is also an all you can eat plate dine in only.
Carry out orders will be $5.00 per pound which includes corn, potatoes, and sausages.
The organizers ask that large orders call in advance 870-820-0530.
All proceeds go toward a trip to the Passion Play in Eureka Springs.
