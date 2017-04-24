Monday, April 24, 2017

Health Fair to be Big Event on Saturday!

The Bradley County Health Fair will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Warren YMCA.   The event will provide health screenings for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes with education and referral services for high risk individuals.

There will be a color run/walk with start time at 7:30 a.m.  Details are available for this event at the Y.

Tons of activities for all ages will be available such as cash vault money machine, life-size healthopoly game, scavenger hunt, selfie station, teddy bear clinic, Rita Guice Cake Walk, inflatable bubble soccer, etc.

There will be a concession stand where chicken dinners will be available as well as a smoothie station.

Prizes will be given away throughout the day.
