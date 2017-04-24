Health Fair to be Big Event on Saturday!

The Bradley County Health Fair will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Warren YMCA. The event will provide health screenings for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes with education and referral services for high risk individuals.
There will be a color run/walk with start time at 7:30 a.m. Details are available for this event at the Y.
Tons of activities for all ages will be available such as cash vault money machine, life-size healthopoly game, scavenger hunt, selfie station, teddy bear clinic, Rita Guice Cake Walk, inflatable bubble soccer, etc.
There will be a concession stand where chicken dinners will be available as well as a smoothie station.
Prizes will be given away throughout the day.
There will be a color run/walk with start time at 7:30 a.m. Details are available for this event at the Y.
Tons of activities for all ages will be available such as cash vault money machine, life-size healthopoly game, scavenger hunt, selfie station, teddy bear clinic, Rita Guice Cake Walk, inflatable bubble soccer, etc.
There will be a concession stand where chicken dinners will be available as well as a smoothie station.
Prizes will be given away throughout the day.
No comments:
Post a Comment