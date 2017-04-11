Hermitage School Board Awards Bids and Makes Hires.

The Hermitage School met Monday, April 10, and approved the financial report and minutes of past meetings and received administrative reports. They heard recommendations for personnel policy changes and approved them. Among the changes approved were personal leave will accumulate at the rate of two days per year, employees may carry over and accumulate up to five days per year, unused used days will roll over to sick leave, bereavement is granted at the rate of one day per year.
The board considered bids for roof repairs. Six different bids were received from two different companies. The board approved a bid in the amount of $47,520.58 from Roof Connect. According to Superintendent Tracy Tucker, the companies were invited to inspect the roof and submit various proposals for repair or replacement.
They considered bids for the stripping and waxing of floors. Two bids were received. The board approved a bid of 22 cents per square foot submitted by Foster Cleaning Service. The board considered Foster's bid as the lowest, best bid.
The approved Special Education and Related Services Program agreement for 2017-18.
The board also approved out of state travel for the 21st CCLC program.
In other action, the board approved the spending of enhanced transportation money in the amount of $15,100 per year for a Thomas bus. This will cover a three-year lease on a bus and the remaining two years on a currently leased bus.
The board accepted the resignation of Joel Avance. The voted to hire all personnel for 2017-18 with a revised salary schedule. The voted to hire Hunter Saunders and Cade Wilkerson for summer help for maintenance and technology.
