Holy Week Services Set for April 10-14

The Bradley County Ministerial Alliance announces Holy Week Services to be conducted April 10-14. Each day a service will held at a community church. The prelude will begin at 12:00 noon followed by a welcome from the host pastor, a hymn, scripture reading, prayer, special music and a message from a local pastor. Services will be concluded with a benediction and postlude. A fellowship meal will then be provided by the host church. The entire program will be completed by approximately 1:00 P.M.
The schedule is as follows:
April 10th @ First United Methodist-Message by Rev. Eddie Hampton
April 11th @ Immanuel Baptist-Message by Rev. Nisefero Castillo
April 12th @ Calvary Baptist-Message by Rev. David Mitchell
April 13th @ Union Hill Baptist-Message by Rev. Ricky Rauls
April 14th @ First Assembly of God-Message by Rev. Gary Harrison
The public is invited and urged to attend.
