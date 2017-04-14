Holy Week Services Well Attended

|Left to Right: Riley Hudson, Police Chief Shaun Hildreth, Reverend Ricky Rauls and Pastor Henry Cox
The first service was held at First United Methodist, the second at Immanuel Baptist, the third at Calvary Baptist, the fourth at Union Hill Baptist and the services concluded Friday at First Assembly of God. Each day the services began with a welcome from the host pastor, conducted a congregational hymn, had a scripture reading, had special music and heard a message from a local pastor. Each service was concluded with a benediction followed by a fellowship meal provided by the host church.
Each service accepted a free will offering that will be used by the Bradley County Ministerial Alliance to help those in need. SRC was told the community was very generous in giving.
