Hospital Board Votes to Pursue Hospitalist Program

According to Mr. Henson, the cost of such a program could run between $480,000.00 t0 $624,000.00 per year. Hospitalist could be hired by the hospital or contracted with. He believes the program can be profitable for Bradley County Medical Center due to a large volumn of patients being able to stay at the hospital for extended care and not having to be transfered to other larger hospitals. The administrator will put together additional information and model options for the board to consider.
In regular business, CFO Brandon Gorman provided a detailed fianancal report along with information on the home health program. He told the boarde that $4.3 million dollars is available in the sales tax fund.
The following doctors were approved to practice at the hospital:
*Remel Buslig, M.D., ER/Family Practice
*SAmi Harik,M.D., AR Saves Tele-medicine
*Salah keyrouz, M.D., AR Ssaves Tele-medicine
*Kara Worley, M.D., OB/Gyn
Administrator Steve Henson then provided an executive update and provided information on the nurses. Currently the hospital has an interim Chief Nursing Officer.
Mr. Henson then informed the board that the hospital has purchased a house and property at 215 E. Central Street adjacent to existing hospital property. It was bought on line for $29,000.00. He said the house is not repairable and will need to be torn down. County Judge Klay McKinney volunteered to remove the structure. The site will be used for parking in the future.
It was suggested that Judge McKinney submit the name of former County Judge Keith Neely to the Quorum Court for appointment to the hospital board.
