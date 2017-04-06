Jay Jones Resigns As Vice Chancellor For Advancement

MONTICELLO, AR — Jay Jones has resigned as vice chancellor for advancement at the University of Arkansas at Monticello to pursue opportunities in private business, according to a statement released today by UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes.
Jones joined the UAM administration in 2006 as vice chancellor for finance and administration, a post he held until March 2016, when he was also named interim vice chancellor for advancement. In 2015, Jones served as interim chancellor and in 2016 became the third person in UAM history to receive an honorary doctorate.
"I accept Jay's resignation with regret," said Hughes. "I was looking forward to working with him as we strengthen our efforts in private fund raising. Jay has served the institution with distinction in a number of areas. He brought a steady hand and sound judgement to our fiscal operation and was able to lead the university through the search for a new chancellor in a seamless manner. I understand his desire to pursue opportunities in business and wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors."
A native of Helena, Jones served as controller and later vice chancellor for finance at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (PCCUA) before coming to UAM. He began his professional career as an accountant and became a certified public accountant in 1989. He holds an associate of applied science degree in data processing from PCCUA and a bachelor of business administration degree from Northeast Louisiana University (now the University of Louisiana-Monroe).
"I love UAM and have thoroughly enjoyed my time here," said Jones. "I've worked with wonderful people and developed relationships that have enriched my life. I will always carry a special place in my heart for this university and the efforts of the people who have made it successful."
Contact: Jim Brewer, director of media services, (870) 460-1274.
