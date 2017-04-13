Kids First Celebrates Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and this year's theme is: "Every child deserves 365 days of a happy, healthy childhood." The Arkansas Children's Trust Fund is observing Child Abuse Prevention Month by participating in the Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign. The initiative uses pinwheels- a timeless symbol for childhood- to represent the happy healthy childhood that all children deserve. The initiative reminds us that we must work towards developing communities that are healthy, safe, and nurturing for all children and all families. Kids First participated in this initiative by "planting" a pinwheel garden.
