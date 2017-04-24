Law Enforcement Agencies Present Safe Prom Program to WHS

Bradley County Sheriff Herschel Tillman and his department, along with the Warren Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police conducted a "Safe Prom" program for the juniors and seniors of Warren High School Thursday, prior to the Friday night 2017 prom.
After a meeting in the Cultural Center where the subject was discussed, the students and officers moved to the football field parking lot where they were allowed to drive golf carts through cones and then try again wearing goggles that simulated intoxication.
