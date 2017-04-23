Registrations are now being accepted at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce for the 2017 Little Miss Pink Tomato pageant.
The pageant will be held at the Warren Cultural Center at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 during the 61st annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
Eligible participants must be 4 or 5 years of age on June 1, 2017 and must live in Bradley, Ashley, Dallas, Drew, Calhoun, Cleveland, Lincoln or Union County. Entry fee for the pageant is $25. Applications are available at the Bradley County Chamber office, located at 104 North Myrtle Street in Warren or you may go to Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival to download the forms. Deadline for entries is June 2, 2017.
Contestants are required to attend the rehearsal at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at the Warren Cultural Center and they must ride in the Pink Tomato Festival Parade at 10:00 a. m. on Saturday morning, June 10.
The Little Miss Pink Tomato competition almost 60 years ago and is a fun and popular pageant for all Southeast Arkansas girls. All participants will receive a trophy.
For additional information, call pageant chairmen, JeNelle Lipton (870-226-5457) or Glenda Cross (870-226-5758).
