Lumberjacks Awarded Championship Rings in Special Event

The celebration which was sponsored by Warren Bank and Trust, began with a delicious catfish/chicken dinner over which Brother Charles Woolley, team chaplain, asked a blessing. Coach Hembree then introduced his coaching and support staff before beginning to present special footballs to those who made donations to the fund to purchase the rings. ( John Frazer, Warren Bank and Trust, Maxwell Flooring, James D. Russell, Union Bank and Trust, ESCO, Shannon Lassiter, James Body and Glass, Bruce Anderson, State Farm-Joey Cathey, Dr. Kerry Pennington, Mark and Dena Jennings, Woodard Logging, Pines Broadcasting, First State Bank, Shane Morris, Lou Ann Anderson, J. B. Brothers, Dan and Karen Gibbs, Jim White, Brent Higgins, Charles Woolley, Jerry and Judy West, Hank and Pam Wharton, Ronnie Higgins, Tim West / Ferrell Fencing)
At the beginning of the program, the team honored Nat Grubbs, who worked as a physical therapist with a large number of the players during the 2016 season.
Coach Hembree thanked and recognized the administration for their support and thanked the many fans and parents who supported the team all year.
Coach Hembree then recognized lettermen awards followed by special awards as follows:
All Conference: Devonta Brown, Hayden Lassiter, Keemontrae McKnight, Gaige Watson, Treylon Burks, Braden Hargis, Davis Pennington, Dennis Daniels, Sergio Yepes, Joe Morris, D'Shawn Jackson, Will Woodard, Wallace Smith, Greyson Ashcraft, Luke Gorman, Carrington Gilbert, and Byron Person.
All-Arkansas Sophomore Team: Treylon Burks
All-State: Dennis Daniels, Hayden Lassiter, and Byron Person
Outstanding Quarterback: Hayden Lassiter
Outstanding Running back: Dennis Daniels
Cecil Kemp Outstanding Lineman Award: Gaige Watson
P. H. Herring Offensive Award: Devonta Brown
P. H. Herring Defensive Award: Carrington Gilbert
Most Passing Yards: Hayden Lassiter
Lumberjack Award: Will Woodard
Most Tackles: Byron Person
Outstanding Linebacker: Byron Person
Most Receiving Yards: Treylon Burks
Cecil Kemp Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award: Greyson Ashcraft
Outstanding Kicker: Sergio Yepes
Most Rushing Yards: Dennis Daniels
Wayne Wisener Outstanding Defensive Back: D'Shawn Jackson
Following the presentation of special awards, Cheer Sponsor Joanna Young made presentations of Championship Pendants to the Cheerleading Squad.
The football players who were freshmen, sophomores, and juniors were the presented their championship rings. Then Coach Hembree recognized each senior player and spoke and praised each individually as he presented each one his ring.
The entire program was live streamed by lumberLIVE and may be watched on demand through the nfhs network.
