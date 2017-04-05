Mitchell Lumber & Hardware Expands

Mitchell Lumber and Hardware located at 216 W. Central in Warren continues to expand and grow. The picture is of their new front entrance which is being upgraded and improved. Mitchell Lumber has everything you need to build, repair and remodel including lumber, paint, hardware and more. They are now carrying plants: garden and floral. They also sell stoves, refrigerators and appliances. Check out their Bad Boy Mowers. Local folks meeting the needs of Warren and the surrounding area.
